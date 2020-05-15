Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 29,095 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 357,597 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IRWD opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.49.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
