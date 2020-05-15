Creative Planning Lowers Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.40 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

