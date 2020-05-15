Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,067 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.

Shares of DT stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $37.06.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.