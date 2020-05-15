Aperio Group LLC Acquires 83,596 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,596 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 406.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $22.64 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

