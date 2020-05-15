Aperio Group LLC Purchases 67,294 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,294 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

