American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of KB Home worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KB Home by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

