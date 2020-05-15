KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.