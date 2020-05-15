American International Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of PK stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

