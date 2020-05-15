American International Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of PK stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in KB Home
American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in KB Home
KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc
KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc
American International Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
American International Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
KBC Group NV Sells 219,139 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
KBC Group NV Sells 219,139 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brady Corp
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brady Corp
GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Southwestern Energy
GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Southwestern Energy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report