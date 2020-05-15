KBC Group NV Sells 219,139 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

