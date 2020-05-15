Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brady worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BRC stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

