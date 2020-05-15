GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 86,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,634 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

