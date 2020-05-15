American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,273,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 449,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after buying an additional 608,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.33. Genworth Financial Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

