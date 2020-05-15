KBC Group NV Has $1.16 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

