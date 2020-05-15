Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,516,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,717 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $93,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,716,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,967 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

