Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 405.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,259 shares of company stock worth $1,963,248. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

