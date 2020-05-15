KBC Group NV Has $1.10 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 91,225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 614,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

