American International Group Inc. Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.92 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.02.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

