Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 251,864 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Hancock Whitney worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,421,000 after purchasing an additional 453,956 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE HWC opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

