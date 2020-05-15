Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410,205 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,901 shares of company stock worth $312,351. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.