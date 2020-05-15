Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

