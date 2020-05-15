Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 273,636 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:TCO opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.04.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

