Insider Selling: Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 7,239 Shares of Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $467,639.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $911,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

