KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,067 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $90,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. First Command Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

