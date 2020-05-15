SG Americas Securities LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 823,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $34.04 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

