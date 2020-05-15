Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $13.37 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

