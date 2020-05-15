Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

