Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,948.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

