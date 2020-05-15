iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after buying an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,394,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 215,937 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 159,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $75.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

