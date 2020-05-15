Cambridge Trust Co. Has $46.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,948.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

