Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

