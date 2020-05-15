Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Article: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.