380 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,197.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,948.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $13.37 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $13.37 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Position Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Position Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report