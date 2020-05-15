380 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,197.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,948.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.