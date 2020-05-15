SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 356.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,229 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Simmons First National by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $475,470. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

