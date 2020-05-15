SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,180 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 579.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 309.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

