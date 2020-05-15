Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,948.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

