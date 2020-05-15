Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 5,133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,197.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,948.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

