Bessemer Group Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised Cinemark to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Cinemark stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.