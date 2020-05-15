BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,103 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,109,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.21% of Williams-Sonoma worth $302,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,366. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.