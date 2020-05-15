State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

