Comerica Bank Acquires 1,140 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

