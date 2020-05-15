Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.