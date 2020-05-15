Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,060,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $167,213,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 152,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 36,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.