Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,344.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

