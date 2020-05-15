Bessemer Securities LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

