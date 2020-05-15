Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,082 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $309.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,103 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,103 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Sells 163,892 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Sells 163,892 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Purchases 816,445 Shares of First Solar, Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Purchases 816,445 Shares of First Solar, Inc.
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc.
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc.
Comerica Bank Acquires 1,140 Shares of Barnes Group Inc.
Comerica Bank Acquires 1,140 Shares of Barnes Group Inc.
Microsoft Co. Stock Position Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC
Microsoft Co. Stock Position Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report