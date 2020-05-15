Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,082 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $309.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

