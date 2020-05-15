Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $6,229,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,060,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $167,213,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 152,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.