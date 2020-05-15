Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

NYSE:PEB opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

