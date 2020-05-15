Creative Planning Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Creative Planning increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of EPR opened at $24.85 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.