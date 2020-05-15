Creative Planning Purchases 2,395 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $10,386,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

