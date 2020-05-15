State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

