Creative Planning Buys 5,845 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.84.

